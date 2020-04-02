Imexpharm has strived for world-class standards for decades According to research by the United Nations Population Fund, Vietnam’s golden population is estimated to last about 30 years from 2010 to 2040. But due to a lower birthrate and longer life expectancy, Vietnam is aging rapidly and the working-age population is shrinking. The country is also faced with rapid environmental degradation, which contributes to the rise of respiratory, cardiovascular diseases and cancer. With the rapidly aging population and environmental degradation, cancer and chronic medical conditions such as heart disease and diabetes will be areas of high unmet medical needs in Vietnam, and new and better medicines are urgently needed to address these difficult-to-treat medical conditions. This will also lead to rising healthcare spending in the country. According to the London-based market research firm Business Monitor International, healthcare expenditure in Vietnam in 2017 reached $16.1 billion, accounting for 7.5 per cent of GDP. Healthcare spending is predicted to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 12.5 per cent between 2017 and 2021. In light of these indicators, Vietnam has become a potential market for pharmaceutical firms to expand operations and tap into the market’s growth. Indeed, Vietnam is restructuring the pharma… Read full this story

Imexpharm continues to push limits of possibility have 282 words, post on www.vir.com.vn at April 2, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.