ILO Vietnam lauds Vietnam for timely support packages for businesses and people

Photo for illustration According to the ILO Vietnam’s Country Director, in Vietnam’s labor market, the groups most vulnerable to COVID-19 include laborers without contracts or qualifications, migrant laborers, and women. He said that over 70 percent of employees in Vietnam are doing seasonal jobs which put their health in danger and put them at risk of COVID-19 infection. Meanwhile, migrant laborers, accounting for 13.6 percent of the total population, often work in areas facing the worst crisis. Women are also subject to the burden of COVID-19 while children may be affected by their parents’ job loss or very low income. Therefore, it is time to take a balanced approach to deal with the crisis caused by COVID-19, he said. He emphasized that Vietnam has proved to be one of the leading countries in the world that has taken good care of its public health. He also noted that it is time for the country to show that it can also excellently address socio-economic and labor market challenges. Translated by Mai Huong

