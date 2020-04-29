Huawei chief financial officer Meng Wanzhou pictured leaving the British Columbia Superior Court on Sep 23, 2019 in Vancouver, Canada. (Photo: AFP/Karen Ducey) The extradition hearing comes after Beijing detained two Canadians and blocked billions of dollars worth of Canadian agricultural shipments in apparent retaliation for Meng’s arrest. Taking her into custody also stuck Canada in the middle of a row between China and the US, which views Huawei as a security risk. Some observers are hoping for her release at the end of the five-day hearing focused on whether the US accusations are also a crime in Canada. This is a key test in determining if she should be extradited to the United States to face trial. Others – including a former Canadian prime minister – are urging Justice Minister David Lametti to step in and quash the proceedings and release Meng in a bid to normalize Canada-China relations. “The minister of justice has the power to stop extradition proceedings at any time,” legal scholar Gary Botting told AFP, noting it has been done in other cases on compassionate grounds. China’s ambassador to Canada, Cong Peiwu, has said Meng’s release was a “precondition” for improved bilateral ties. Ottawa, however,… Read full this story

Huawei exec set to fight Canada court battle against US extradition have 276 words, post on www.vir.com.vn at April 29, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.