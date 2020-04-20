Vietnam invites hotels and resorts to serve as quarantine centres for tourists Until now, there has been an estimated 140 hotels and resorts in Vietnam which set up quarantine centres for tourists. According to the Department of Tourism, almost all of these centres are two-star facilities located in Danang and Quang Ninh province. The contribution of hospitality businesses will enhance the preventive actions of localities as well as increase their budget. Businesses that want to become quarantine centres can apply at the local People’s Committee. Accordingly, the quarantine zones can be offered for free or as a premium service. However, charges will be lower than normal due to the state subsidies under the scheme. The hotels and resorts which participate as quarantine centres have to ensure they have enough staff and meet all hygienic requirements. For example, the rooms must be ventilated without air-conditioners and isolated from crowded places and the distance between beds needs to be at least two metres. Furthermore, the hotels and resorts have to follow the usual countermeasures like offering hand sanitiser in public areas. Based on the declared health status of tourists, local health authorities will allocate them to the adequate isolation points. In Ho Chi… Read full this story

Hotels and resorts turned into quarantine bases have 286 words, post on www.vir.com.vn at April 20, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.