Harvesting aloe vera in Ninh Thuận Province’s Phan Rang – Tháp Chàm City. — VNA/VNS Photo Nguyễn Thành NINH THUẬN — Aloe vera farmers in the south-central province of Ninh Thuận are earning large incomes because of the high prices they are getting because of the prolonged hot weather. The hot weather means demand for the plant’s leaves to make beverages is very high. There is also high demand for it for making cosmetics and herbal remedies. Traders and companies are now buying aloe vera at VNĐ4,500-6,000 (19-25 US cent) per kilogramme, twice the price they paid last month. Lê Thành Nguyễn has a 2,000sq.m field in Phan Rang – Tháp Chàm City’s Mỹ Bình Ward and harvests around 10 tonnes of leaves a month. He sells them for VNĐ4,500 a kilogramme to earn VNĐ45 million (US$1,900), he said. Trần Đức Anh, who has grown aloe vera in the city’s Văn Hải Ward for 15 years, said this is the first time he has seen prices increase so much and rapidly. The prices now are four times what they were in past years, he said. “All the harvested aloe vera is snapped up immediately by traders.” The hot… Read full this story

Hot weather sends demand for aloe vera soaring, farmers laughing all the way to the bank have 320 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at April 23, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.