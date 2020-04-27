CSR Holding the community spirit aloft The Saigon Times Monday, Apr 27, 2020,14:29 (GMT+7) Holding the community spirit aloftThe Saigon Times Photos features enterprises joining the the Saigon Times CSR 2019 program HCMC – Difficulties are unprecedented as the Covid-19 pandemic has been upending all aspects of life, with numerous enterprises being forced to shut down business and millions of people across the country losing their livelihoods. Amidst the hardship, swift actions have been taken to soothe the pain. The Government has initiated various solutions to help enterprises, especially small- and medium-sized businesses, survive the tough time with drastic incentives including financial aid and tax breaks, and to help vulnerable people with allowances for laid-off and furloughed workers and direct financial support for poor households. However, it is among the business community and the vast population that sympathy and generosity have been exhibited in the most diverse and creative way. From free meals offered to poor people to handouts of daily necessities like fish sauce and instant noodle given to the disadvantaged, from hand sanitizers, face masks and personal protective equipment to food and necessary items donated to frontliners against the coronavirus, and from scores of “Zero-Dong Supermarket” in Hanoi to various free rice… Read full this story

