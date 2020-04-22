Hoàn Kiếm Lake embanked with precast concrete blocks

A precast concrete block is moved to embank Hoàn Kiếm Lake in Hà Nội. — VNA/VNS Photo Anh Tuấn HÀ NỘI — Work to embank Hoàn Kiếm Lake in Hà Nội started on Monday evening, using precast concrete blocks which are said to help minimise possible negative impacts of the work on the lake and surrounding environment. Each concrete block is 2.5m in height and one metre in width and weighs 2.5 tonnes. The blocks would be used to make a 40m embankment around the lake. After the trial, the project would be assessed for the construction of the embankment around the rest of the lake. The work is expected to be complete by National Day on September 2. Vice chairman of Hoàn Kiếm District People’s Committee Phạm Tuấn Long said that various degrees of subsidence and breaking up had appeared around the lake bank over the past few years. The municipal People’s Committee said that the embankment work around the lake must be done quickly and not have any negative impacts on the current landscape, condition of the lake or narrow its water surface area, Long said. Work would be done at night so it would not affect traffic and other activities in the neighbourhood, he said…. Read full this story
