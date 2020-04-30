Ho Chi Minh Campaign: Outer defensive line breached, Saigon isolated

From the East, Division 7 under Army Corps 4 quickly reached Suoi Dia, then moved along Road 1 to Long Lac and Ho Nai. There, the division was counter-attacked by the enemy. The battles from Ho Nai to Tam Hiep were extremely intense. The 3rd Armored Brigade, 4th Airborne Brigade, and local forces of the enemy stubbornly fought back from a strongly-fortified defensive system, causing a lot of difficulties for the liberation troops. From the Southeast, Infantry Division 325 of Army Corps 2 concentrated its forces and firepower on attacking Nhon Trach. After hours of violent combat, the liberation troops completely captured Nhon Trach. Infantry Division 325 quickly assigned part of Artillery Brigade 164 to capture favorable terrains to shell Tan Son Nhat Airport. At artillery combat position of the of the Liberation Army Troops from the East and Southeast offensive directions opened fire to capture the enemy’s checkpoints at bridges. At Dong Nai Highway bridge, despite the multi-layer defensive system of the enemy both on the river and at both ends of the bridge, Commando Unit 116 opened fire in a surprising offensive and took hold of the bridge, helping revolutionary troops advance into central Saigon. From the Northwest, Infantry… Read full this story

