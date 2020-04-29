Americas News Hillary Clinton endorses Joe Biden’s presidential bid The Saigon Times Wednesday, Apr 29, 2020,11:52 (GMT+7) Hillary Clinton endorses Joe Biden’s presidential bidThe Saigon Times Hillary Clinton gestures as she attends a photo call to promote the movie “Hillary” during the 70th Berlinale International Film Festival in Berlin, Germany February 25, 2020 – PHOTO: REUTERS NEW YORK (REUTERS) – Former U.S. presidential candidate Hillary Clinton endorsed fellow Democrat Joe Biden’s campaign for the office she once sought on Tuesday. “This is a moment that we need a leader, a president like Joe Biden,” she said during a joint event online with the former vice president. The endorsement, while no surprise, marks the latest in a series of high-profile Democrats lining up behind Biden ahead of what is expected to be a tight November 3 election rematch between their party and Republican President Donald Trump. Clinton, a onetime U.S. secretary of state, former senator from New York and wife of past President Bill Clinton, lost the 2016 presidential race against Trump in an election that is still the source of anger and consternation among many liberals who expected to elect the first female president but also wrestled with whether they chose the right candidate…. Read full this story
