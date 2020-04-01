High-tech contribution to agriculture

Digital transformation key driver for agriculture (photo Shutterstock) After six months of launching, Doveco Gia Lai Vegetable Fruit Processing Centre under Dong Giao Foodstuff Export JSC is operating at peak performance to complete orders from 30 countries around the world, including high demand markets such as Europe, Israel, Japan, and the United States. Doveco Gia Lai is a modern agricultural processing factory complex with three automated production lines, including concentrated and natural fruit juice production lines, a frozen fruit and vegetable production line, and a canned fruit and vegetable production line with a capacity of 20,000, 22,000, and 10,000 tonnes per year respectively. Currently, these lines are supporting each other in producing and processing a large volume of products with diversified lines such as concentrated passion fruit juice, concentrated pineapple juice, frozen and canned fruits, and lots of other fruits and vegetables. The Doveco factory is expected to be a centralised commodity production area under large-scale sustainable value chains, applying high technology in an area of 10,000-15,000 hectares in the Central Highlands province of Gia Lai. With two major material production areas and two processing complexes equipped with modern technologies imported from Sweden, German, Italy, and Japan, Dong Giao is… Read full this story

