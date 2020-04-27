HCMC HCMC’s two recovered coronavirus patients test positive again The Saigon Times Monday, Apr 27, 2020,14:22 (GMT+7) HCMC’s two recovered coronavirus patients test positive againThe Saigon Times A health worker sprays disinfectants over passengers’ baggage amid the coronavirus pandemic. Two patients thought to have been cleared of Covid-19 tested positive again and are being treated at Cu Chi Field Hospital in HCMC – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – Two patients thought to have been cleared of Covid-19, which is linked to the new coronavirus, tested positive again and are being treated at Cu Chi Field Hospital in HCMC. The two Brazilian men residing in the city’s District 2 were tagged as the 207th and 224th cases. They tested positive again during a 14-day self-isolation period after being discharged from hospital on April 18 and 20, according to the HCMC Center for Disease Control and Prevention (HCMC CDC). Also, the 151st patient, a Brazilian citizen who was released from hospital on April 18, was sent to the hospital for monitoring as she had close contact with the 207th case. Earlier, the Health Ministry on April 25 had reported five other cases who tested positive again after recovery. They are the 188th, 52nd, 149th, 137th, and 36th… Read full this story

