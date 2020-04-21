HCMC HCMC’s largest quarantine facility completes mission The Saigon Times Tuesday, Apr 21, 2020,17:08 (GMT+7) HCMC’s largest quarantine facility completes missionThe Saigon Times After their mandatory quarantine, some people move out of the dormitories of the Vietnam National University HCMC, which were requisitioned as the city’s largest quarantine facility amid the Covid-19 outbreak. HCMC’s largest quarantine facility has completed its mission, with no one put under quarantine there – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – HCMC’s largest quarantine facility, which was requisitioned from the dormitories of the Vietnam National University HCMC, has completed its mission, with no one put under quarantine there at the moment. Data from the HCMC Center for Disease Control and Prevention indicated that as of 8 a.m. today, April 21, all people under quarantine at the isolation facility had completed the mandatory quarantine period of 14 days and returned to their homes. Dr Le Van Phuong, deputy director of the Thu Duc Healthcare Center, told Lao Dong newspaper that these quarantined individuals will continue to self-isolate for another 14 days. All the doctors and medical workers at the quarantine facility are waiting for new directives from the city’s steering committee for Covid-19 infection prevention and control, Dr. Phuong said. If they are… Read full this story

