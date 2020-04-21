Infrastructure HCMC to start work on tunnel project tomorrow The Saigon Times Tuesday, Apr 21, 2020,18:22 (GMT+7) HCMC to start work on tunnel project tomorrowThe Saigon Times An artist’s impression of a project to build two tunnels and a roundabout at Nguyen Van Linh-Nguyen Huu Tho Intersection in the city’s District 7 – PHOTO: HCMC TRANSPORTATION WORKS CONSTRUCTION INVESTMENT PROJECT MANAGEMENTAUTHORITY HCMC – HCMC will break ground for a project to build two tunnels and a roundabout at Nguyen Van Linh-Nguyen Huu Tho Intersection in the city’s District 7 on April 22, aiming to ease traffic congestion there. The VND830-billion project will receive funding from the city’s budget, according to the HCMC Transportation Works Construction Investment Project Management Authority. Of the total capital, construction costs will account for VND538 billion, whereas VND155 billion will be used to remove the existing technical infrastructure. The backup funding will be VND84 billion and the cost of construction consulting services is VND21 billion. The two tunnels are set to run beneath the intersection of the Nguyen Van Linh and Nguyen Huu Tho streets. Each of them will stretch 480 meters, with three lanes allowing vehicles to travel at a speed of 60 kilometers per hour. Water drainage, firefighting… Read full this story

