HCMC HCMC stops taking test samples at airport, railway stations The Saigon Times Thursday, Apr 23, 2020,15:23 (GMT+7) HCMC stops taking test samples at airport, railway stationsThe Saigon Times A medical worker checks the body temperature of a tricycle driver. The HCMC Center for Disease Control and Prevention today, April 23, has stopped taking samples from arriving passengers at Saigon Railway Station and Tan Son Nhat International Airport for Covid-19 testing – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – Having passed 16 days without a new patient being diagnosed with the novel coronavirus in HCMC, the city’s Center for Disease Control and Prevention today, April 23, has stopped taking samples from arriving passengers at Saigon Railway Station and Tan Son Nhat International Airport for Covid-19 testing. The city is still checking the body temperatures of people arriving at 62 checkpoints. From April 4 to 22, the city center took over 13,800 samples from travelers at the airport and some 5,600 samples from travelers at the railway station, the local media reported. The test results of these samples, except for the sample of the 22nd case, who tested positive for the virus after being discharged from a hospital in Danang City, came back negative for Covid-19, the disease… Read full this story

