HCMC HCMC's Cu Chi field hospital discharges last Covid-19 patient The Saigon Times Thursday, Apr 23, 2020,20:35 (GMT+7) HCMC's Cu Chi field hospital discharges last Covid-19 patientThe Saigon Times A health worker checks the body temperature of a man amid the coronavirus pandemic. Cu Chi Field Hospital in HCMC discharged the last Covid-19 patient today, April 23 – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – A 48-year-old man, who is linked to the Buddha Bar coronavirus cluster in HCMC, has recovered from Covid-19 and been released from a field hospital today, April 23. He was the last Covid-19 case being discharged from Cu Chi Field Hospital in the city, confirmed Nguyen Thanh Dung, director of the hospital. He, confirmed as Vietnam's 206th Covid-19 patient, works as a chauffeur for the 124th case, a 52-year-old Brazilian man who had visited Buddha Bar in District 2. After leaving the hospital, he will self-isolate at home for another 14 days, said the hospital leader. Although there is no coronavirus patient left, the hospital still maintains operation. Health care workers at the hospital will self-quarantine for the 14-day period, receive further training on measures to prevent and control Covid-19 infection, and stay prepared for any new patient to come.

