Tourism HCMC reports VND10-trillion loss due to slumping arrivals The Saigon Times Saturday, Apr 4, 2020,12:45 (GMT+7) HCMC reports VND10-trillion loss due to slumping arrivalsThe Saigon Times Foreign tourists in HCMC are given free face masks to protect themselves from the Covid-19 disease. The city’s tourism sector has suffered huge loss due to the pandemic – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – Travel companies in HCMC anticipate suffering a VND10-trillion loss in the first three months of this year, as the number of foreign tourist arrivals slumped by a hefty 84% due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. The city’s tourism sector expected to earn nearly VND3.5 trillion in revenue in March, down 65.2% over the same period last year, bringing the total number in the first quarter to some VND25.6 trillion, meeting 18.2% of the yearly target and marking a 26% year-on-year drop, the city’s Tourism Department said on April 3. Of the figure, travel revenues in March reached VND554 billion, down 64% against the previous month and 77.4% compared to March 2019. Tourism is now among those sectors hardest hit by the Covid-19 contagion, which has triggered social distancing and lockdowns around the globe. Many travel companies in the city have seen tourist arrivals fall… Read full this story

