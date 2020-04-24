HCMC HCMC reopens taxi, coach services The Saigon Times Friday, Apr 24, 2020,14:47 (GMT+7) HCMC reopens taxi, coach servicesThe Saigon Times Taxis at Tan Son Nhat International Airport in HCMC – PHOTO: LE ANH HCMC – Taxi, ride-hailing and inter-provincial coach services in HCMC have resumed since April 23 after 22 days of suspension, local newspaper reports said. According to a decision by the city government, subsidized buses will resume operations on May 3, while nonsubsidized and transprovincial buses have to wait for approval from the city’s Department of Transport. Cat Lai ferry terminal connecting HCMC’s District 2 with Dong Nai Province’s Nhon Trach District has also been reopened. Transport firms have to continue complying with coronavirus infection prevention and control measures based on instructions from the Ministry of Health. Passengers are required to wear face masks and fill out health declarations. The resumption of certain transport and travel services follows Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc’s April 23 decision to remove HCMC from the high risk category of Covid-19. Share with your friends:

HCMC reopens taxi, coach services have 281 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at April 24, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.