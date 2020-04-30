HCMC HCMC puts apartment building under lockdown over fears of Covid-19 spread The Saigon Times Thursday, Apr 30, 2020,21:30 (GMT+7) HCMC puts apartment building under lockdown over fears of Covid-19 spreadThe Saigon Times The apartment building on Nguyen Dinh Chieu Street in HCMC’s District 1 is on lockdown – PHOTO: TPO HCMC – An apartment building at 1A-1B on Nguyen Dinh Chieu Street in HCMC’s District 1 has been locked down after a recovered coronavirus patient who lives there retested positive. The district’s police and urban order teams on April 30 cordoned off the area surrounding the building and disinfected the area, the local media reported. The move came after the 92nd patient, who lives in Block B2 of the building and returned to Vietnam from France, tested positive for Covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, on April 29 after recovery. The patient was sent to Cu Chi Field Hospital in the city for treatment. Over 90 people living in this residential block are under isolation and had their samples taken for Covid-19 testing. The district’s forces are tasked with providing them with food and essential goods. Residents should not be worried as the lockdown and isolation were precautionary measures to ensure the… Read full this story
