Corporate HCMC lifts lockdown on Buddha Bar The Saigon Times Friday, Apr 24, 2020,12:38 (GMT+7) HCMC lifts lockdown on Buddha BarThe Saigon Times A corner inside the Buddha Bar decorated with Buddha statues and pictures. The lockdown order on Thai eatery Buddha Bar in HCMC’s District 2 was lifted on April 23 – PHOTO: THE HCMC MEDIA CENTER HCMC – The lockdown order on Thai eatery Buddha Bar in HCMC’s District 2, one of the country’s largest hotspots for the coronavirus, was lifted on April 23, stated Nguyen Phuoc Hung, chairman of the District 2 government. After the easing of the lockdown, the District 2 government asked the owner of the eatery to strictly follow Covid-19 infection prevention and control measures in line with the prime minister’s directive and to strictly adhere to business functions registered and licensed. The eatery is only allowed to reopen its doors when the HCMC government issues new directives for the resumption of eateries, the local media reported. The authority also told it to disinfect the entire site regularly before and after it resumes operations. Earlier on March 21, the District 2 government imposed a lockdown on the eatery as the 91st case of coronavirus had visited Buddha Bar… Read full this story

