Other News HCMC continues to suspend passenger road transport services The Saigon Times Thursday, Apr 23, 2020,11:56 (GMT+7) HCMC continues to suspend passenger road transport servicesThe Saigon Times Interprovincial coaches and buses are seen at Mien Dong Coach Station in HCMC’s Binh Thanh District in this undated file photo. All passenger road transport services in HCMC will remain suspended from today, April 23, until further notice – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – All passenger road transport services in HCMC will remain suspended from today, April 23, until further notice, though the 22-day social distancing order earlier imposed on the city to slow the spread of Covid-19 has been eased, according to the city’s transport authority. Vehicles subject to the service suspension include passenger cars, interprovincial coaches, buses, chartered cars and taxis, the HCMC Transport Department stated in an announcement issued on April 22. Meanwhile, vehicles used for transporting food and foodstuff, essential goods and production materials; shuttle transport services for employees and experts; vehicles used for health care purposes and those with special permits are still in operation. These vehicles must be disinfected before and after each trip and must not have more than 50% of their seats in use. Further, drivers and workers of… Read full this story

