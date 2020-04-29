Infrastructure HCMC breaks ground for 13 traffic projects The Saigon Times Wednesday, Apr 29, 2020,18:52 (GMT+7) HCMC breaks ground for 13 traffic projectsThe Saigon Times An artist’s impression of a new overpass in front of the new Mien Dong coach terminal, which is one of the 13 key traffic projects getting off the ground today, April 29 – PHOTO: TNO HCMC – The HCMC management board for traffic projects broke ground for 13 large traffic projects with total investment of over VND3.5 trillion today, April 29. The 124-meter My Thuy 3 Bridge project is part of the second phase of the My Thuy Intersection project. The six-lane bridge is expected to ease traffic congestion at Cat Lai Port in HCMC’s District 2 when in place. The overpass project in front of the new Mien Dong coach terminal on Hanoi Highway, with a total estimated cost of some VND440 billion, includes a footbridge and a number of roads. The project will help secure traffic connections once the coach terminal is put into operation, the local media reported. Among the 13 projects, the construction of infrastructure for nine land lots covering over 77,600 square meters of land in the first functional area for the Thu Thiem… Read full this story

