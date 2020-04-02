Vietnam Economy HCMC attracts US$1 billion in foreign investment The Saigon Times Thursday, Apr 2, 2020,15:09 (GMT+7) HCMC attracts US$1 billion in foreign investmentThe Saigon Times Workers process wood at a factory in Vietnam. Foreign direct investment (FDI) registered in HCMC from the beginning of the year to March 20 was recorded at US$1.052 billion – PHOTO: THUY DUNG HCMC – Foreign investment registered in HCMC from the beginning of the year to March 20 was recorded at US$1.052 billion, down 33% year-on-year, VietnamPlus reports, citing data from the HCMC Statistics Department. Of the amount, US$142.5 million belonged to 290 new foreign direct investment (FDI) projects, down 50.7% and up 14.2%, respectively. Besides this, some 46 projects FDI are adjusting their investment capital with an additional US$80.8 million, up 30.9%. The HCMC government has also approved capital contributions and share purchases for 1,342 cases with combined capital of US$829.3 million. The retail and wholesale sector attracted the largest FDI injection in the first quarter, with 132 projects registering US$91.2 million (accounting for over 60% of new investments). It was followed by science and technology, with 62 projects worth US$18.3 million (12.8%); information and communications, with 45 projects worth US$9.5 million (6.7%); construction, with 12… Read full this story

