HCMC approved to stop social distancing

The Saigon Times

Thursday, Apr 23, 2020,09:25 (GMT+7)

People return home after completing a mandatory quarantine period at a university dorm in HCMC. The city has received the prime minister's approval to stop the social distancing campaign at midnight on April 23 – PHOTO: VNA

HCMC – Having kept the coronavirus pandemic under control, HCMC has received the prime minister's approval to stop the social distancing campaign at midnight on April 23, allowing businesses in some sectors to resume operations.

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc has permitted the city and some other localities to end the 22-day shelter-in-place period set on April 1, said Le Thanh Liem, vice chairman of the municipal government, at a meeting of the city's steering committee on Covid-19 infection prevention and control on April 22.

Shops, street businesses, and non-essential service providers in the city can restart their activities but have to ensure full compliance with regulations on preventing the coronavirus transmission.

Besides, people still have to wear face masks when in the public, Liem added.

Earlier, the authority of HCMC had proposed lifting the social distance order, starting at midnight on April 23,…

