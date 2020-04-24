Construction of a double tunnel below Nguyen Van Linh Boulevard at its intersection with Nguyen Huu Tho Street in HCM City’s District 7 began on Wednesday (April 22). Construction begins on a double tunnelunder Nguyễn Văn Linh Boulevard at its intersection with Nguyễn Hữu Thọ in HCM City. Each will be 480m, have three lanes and cost VNĐ830 billion (US$35 million). The construction has been divided into three phases and scheduled for completion in the third quarter of 2022. It is expected to reduce the severe congestion and accidents that plague the intersection now since a huge number of vehicles, particularly container trucks, travel on Nguyễn Văn Linh daily. The city also plans to speed up progress of the VNĐ473 billion ($20 million) upgrade to a 3.2km stretch of Nguyễn Hữu Cảnh Street, including to the drainage system. The work began construction last October and was planned to be finished within 14 months. The street, which connects districts 1 and Bình Thạnh, is one of the major flood spots in the city during rains and high tides. — VNS

HCM City tunnel work begins, expected to ease congestion at traffic hotspot have 263 words, post on vietnamnet.vn at April 24, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.