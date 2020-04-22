HCM City offers financial support to households who must move out of dilapidated apartment buildings

An old apartment building on 11 Võ Văn Tần Street in HCM City’s District 3 in need of renovation. The city is providing financial support for households that must move out of dilapidated apartment buildings. — VNS Photo Nguyễn Diệp HCM CITY — Individuals and households who must move out of dilapidated apartment buildings or who have handed over land or housing for public works will receive financial support to rent temporary housing while waiting for resettlement housing or land lots, with a maximum amount of VNĐ24 million (US$1,020) per household per month. As part of the municipal People’s Committee’s decision, the decision on financial support includes people who live in dilapidated apartment buildings at a high risk of collapse, or in areas prone to landslides or affected by natural disasters or pollution. The level of financial support for all affected households included in the city decision will be divided into four zones based on the location of the recovered land and the number of family members. Zone 1 includes districts 1, 3 and 5; zone 2 includes districts 4, 6, 10, 11, Bình Thạnh, Phú Nhuận, Gò Vấp and Tân Bình; zone 3 includes districts 2, 7, 8, 9, 12, Thủ Đức, Bình Tân and Tân Phú; and zone 4… Read full this story

