Infrastructure Hau Giang speeds up construction of freshwater reservoir By Hoai Nhan Friday, Apr 24, 2020,07:39 (GMT+7) Hau Giang speeds up construction of freshwater reservoir By Hoai Nhan Le Tien Chau (C), chairman of Hau Giang Province, and a working team inspect the construction progress of a freshwater reservoir in the province on April 22 – PHOTO: NGOC LUAN HAU GIANG – Various government departments and agencies in Hau Giang Province have been asked to roll out a freshwater reservoir project in this Mekong Delta locality in a cost-efficient manner and develop ecotourism through the project, stated the province’s top official. The project is facing a cost overrun. The construction of a road leading to the reservoir has affected 14 local households. The relevant units are collecting feedback on land prices to compensate those affected. Since the project received funding from the Central and provincial budget, the relevant agencies have to take appropriate measures to avoid unexpected costs, noted Le Tien Chau, the provincial chairman, who led a working team to inspect the project’s construction progress on April 22. Aside from storing fresh water, the reservoir could be used to preserve rare aquatic animal species in the region and help with the development of… Read full this story

Hau Giang speeds up construction of freshwater reservoir have 274 words, post on english.thesaigontimes.vn at April 24, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.