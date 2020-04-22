Hậu Giang infrastructure for economic development

A view of Hậu Giang Province. Hậu Giang will invest in infrastructure projects to meet socio-economic development needs. — Photo baohaugiang.com.vn HẬU GIANG — The Cửu Long (Mekong) Delta province of Hậu Giang has approved six resolutions on infrastructure projects, with an estimated total capital of more than VNĐ5.3 trillion (US$227 million). The resolutions were passed by vote at the recent 15th extraordinary session of the provincial People’s Council. The six projects will be located in three new urban areas in Vị Thủy and Châu Thành districts and Vị Thanh City. Three roads will be built, including one passing through Vĩnh Viễn A Commune in Long Mỹ District, one in Phú Tân Commune in Châu Thành District, and another in Phú Hữu Commune in Châu Thành District. Of the total funding, the three new urban areas will cost around VNĐ4.8 trillion ($205 million). The projects are expected to attract more investment to the province. The province’s People’s Committee was asked to quickly complete investment procedures so that construction can start as soon as possible. — VNS

