The online concerts are part of the “Happy At Home” campaign launched by the Ministry of Health in collaboration with the Vietnam Fatherland Front‘s Central Committee and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF). “Happy At Home” campaign sees online concerts go viral. The campaign delivers a positive message aimed at persuading Vietnamese people to stay at home, reminding citizens to limit the amount that they partake in social activities whilst also not gathering in crowds as a means of curbing the spread of the ongoing COVID-19 epidemic. Since the launch of the campaign, an array of Vietnamese artists have responded by joining some of the various online concerts and sending a clear message to all viewers to please to stay indoors and enjoy the music. In addition, the campaign also allowed a group of artists to organise an online concert specifically for doctors working at Bach Mai Hospital in Hanoi on April 1. The show lasted for a total of two hours and involved the playing of soothing melodies and gave performers the chance to deliver words of encouragement to medical professionals. Source: VOV

