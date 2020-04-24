Hanwha Life Vietnam joins hands to fight against COVID-19

Im Dong Jun, new CEO cum chairman of the Member Council at Hanwha Life Vietnam awarded 4,000 protective suits to representatives of the Ho Chi Minh City Department of Health on April 10 So far, the life insurance market has gone without serious impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic but is looking at difficult prospects. According to the General Statistic Department, life insurance premium revenue jumped 21 per cent in the first quarter of this year. To achieve such high growth, insurance experts claim life insurers have administered a sharp change to their business strategies to best align with the pandemic. In addition, experts believe COVID-19 has made people more aware of the importance of insurance cover to protect their health. That brings advantages to all life insurers, including Hanwha Life Vietnam. The company reported that it has achieved a new premium growth rate of 21 per cent in the first quarter of this year compared to the same period last year. Despite the positive results, the company believes the life insurance market will encounter certain difficulties in the time ahead. To ensure long-term sustainable development during the epidemic, the company has been swiftly implementing new business strategies and actions across its… Read full this story

