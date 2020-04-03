Hanoi issues urgent dispatch about SARS-CoV-2 tests among the community

COVID-19 quick test booths are being deployed across Hanoi The dispatch ordered directors of Hanoi Department of Health, Hanoi Centre of Disease Control, and chairmen of relevant town and district-level people’s committees are obliged to preside over activities on taking test samples for both quick test and RT-PCR test formats at mobile testing booths located in districts and towns across Hanoi. Nguyen Duc Chung, Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee, also directed leaders at city-based health agencies and town and district-level people’s committees to immediately carry out the instructions of the dispatch. Starting from today (April 3) the city’s Hadong and Long Bien districts commence conducting SARS-CoV-2 quick tests. In Hadong district, the test booths are positioned on Ha Dong Sports Arena, a very convenient location to carry out the service. At first, these test booths will prioritise taking samples from cases relevant to Bach Mai Hospital, one of the venues with more COVID-19 infections and suspicions in Hanoi. The names of relevant people have been listed, with instructions to go into self-isolation under decisions by relevant management bodies, before the self-isolation policy was extended to the entire nation. Meanwhile, in Long Bien district, more than 700 people suspected of COVID-19 infection will be given priority in… Read full this story

