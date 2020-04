The Hanoi stage of Formula 1 race may take place in November (Photo: VGPC) In a statement on the latest developments on the 2020 F1 calendar, Carey said he is optimistic about a starting the season in Europe through July, August and early September, with the first race taking place in Austria from July 3-5. September, October and November would see racing in Europe, Asia and the Americas, finishing the season in December. Based on the announcement, the stage in Hanoi could take place in November. To date, ten out of 22 races have been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, including the Vietnam debut that was set to take place in Hanoi from April 3-4. VNA

Hanoi F1 Grand Prix may take place late this year have 213 words, post on www.vir.com.vn at April 29, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.