The Hanoi stage of Formula 1 race may take place in November (Photo: VGPC) In a statement on the latest developments on the 2020 F1 calendar, Carey said he is optimistic about a starting the season in Europe through July, August and early September, with the first race taking place in Austria from July 3-5. September, October and November would see racing in Europe, Asia and the Americas, finishing the season in December. Based on the announcement, the stage in Hanoi could take place in November. To date, ten out of 22 races have been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, including the Vietnam debut that was set to take place in Hanoi from April 3-4. VNA
- Best moments of Day 1 of F1 Grand Prix in Azerbaijan [PHOTO]
- Lewis Hamilton Wins F1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2018
- Azerbaijan Grand Prix: A 230mph blast around F1's strangest circuit
- F1: Daniel Ricciardo wins Chinese Grand Prix with help from the safety car
- Ready to get back on the track: 2018 Azerbaijan Grand Prix TV Times
- Formula 1 to launch F1 TV at Spanish Grand Prix in May
- Daniel Ricciardo wins F1 2018 Chinese Heineken Grand Prix
- Singapore Airlines extends title sponsorship of Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix
- Downtown Miami could host Formula 1 Grand Prix for next decade under potential deal
- Shanghai Chinese Grand Prix 'disaster' clouds title hopes: Lewis Hamilton
Hanoi F1 Grand Prix may take place late this year have 213 words, post on www.vir.com.vn at April 29, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.