Nation Hanoi CDC leader detained for irregularities in Covid-19 test system purchase The Saigon Times Thursday, Apr 23, 2020,18:07 (GMT+7) Hanoi CDC leader detained for irregularities in Covid-19 test system purchaseThe Saigon Times A combination photo of Nguyen Nhat Cam (top L), director of the Hanoi Center for Disease Control, and six others who have been apprehended for alleged irregularities related to the purchase of Covid-19 test systems – PHOTO: THE MINISTRY OF PUBLIC SECURITY HCMC – Ministry of Public Security investigators on April 22 arrested Nguyen Nhat Cam, director of the Hanoi Center for Disease Control (CDC), and six others for alleged price gouging on real-time PCR detection systems used for Covid-19 testing. Cam, born in 1963, and two other employees of the center—Nguyen Vu Ha Thanh, 41, head of the Hanoi CDC's financial and accounting department, and Le Xuan Tuan, 38, an employee of the same department—were found to have violated bidding regulations, leading to serious consequences, according to the ministry's investigation agency. The other four, who allegedly committed the same violations as Cam, are Dao The Vinh, 45, director of Vietnam Trading and Material Science Company; Nguyen Tran Duy, 40, general director of Nhan Thanh Property Valuation and Auction JSC; Nguyen

