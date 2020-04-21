Infrastructure Hanoi asked to address long delays in Cat Linh-Ha Dong project The Saigon Times Tuesday, Apr 21, 2020,13:52 (GMT+7) Hanoi asked to address long delays in Cat Linh-Ha Dong projectThe Saigon Times A train on the long-stalled Cat Linh-Ha Dong urban railway. Hanoi has been urged to address existing issues related to the urban railway project before June – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – Hanoi City must deal with the problems affecting the long-stalled Cat Linh-Ha Dong urban railway project before June, Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc said on April 20. The capital city and the Ministry of Transport must discuss with the relevant parties measures, including working out advance payment policy, to expedite the project, PM Phuc told a working session with the municipal government to review the city’s socioeconomic performance in the first quarter of 2020 and the key tasks for the rest of the year. In response, Nguyen Duc Chung, chairman of the city, proposed the Government, the prime minister and the relevant ministries and agencies direct and support the city in handling these issues to put the Cat Linh-Ha Dong rail line into service soon. Also, Chung proposed the Government ask the Ministry of Finance to complete procedures to sign… Read full this story

