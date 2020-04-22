Hai Phong armed forces respond to COVID-19 pandemic

The People’s Army Newspaper would like to introduce several images of the city’s armed forces during the COVID-19 fight. Troops of the Le Chan District Armed Forces undertake their missions at a COVID-19 checkpoint Militia forces spraying disinfectant on vehicles at the checkpoint At the checkpoint near the toll booth of Hanoi – Hai Phong Expressway A troop checks body temperature of people travelling to the city Personnel of the Le Chan District Military Command checks body temperature of a citizen at the quarantine area in the dormitory of the Hai Phong Management and Technology University Translated by Chung Anh

