Hà Nội residents hang out at Bác Cổ Flower Garden amid the social distancing period. Photo taken on Tuesday morning. — VNA/VNS Photo Minh Quyết HÀ NỘI — Hà Nội remains in the high-risk group and should have social distancing measures extended until April 30, the national steering committee on COVID-19 control and prevention said on Wednesday morning. The plan will be proposed to the Government. The same day Directive No16 on nationwide social distancing measures that took effect on April 1, meant to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, is supposed to expire. According to the committee, the reporting of community-acquired infections is a critical factor to classify localities into risk groups. The high-risk group and medium group include those confirming community transmission infection cases in the past 14 days and 15 to 28 days, respectively. Any locality which has not reported new cases in the last 28 days is put in the low-risk group. After discussions with experts and 28 localities, the committee agreed on the new classification in which Hà Nội is named in the high-risk group. HCM City, Bắc Ninh Province and Hà Giang Province are medium-risk localities. The low-risk group includes the other 59 provinces. The… Read full this story

Hà Nội should extend social distancing for another week: COVID-19 prevention committee have 204 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at April 22, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.