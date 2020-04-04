Grab steps up relief measures to protect health and safety of drivers during COVID-19

Grab increases financial support for their most exposed partners in Vietnam to alleviate the damage caused by the COVID-19 pandemic Quick action to protect health and safety of drivers Grab stays committed to looking after the health and safety of its driver-partners, thereby contributing to protecting the health of customers and the community. When the COVID-19 outbreak started in Vietnam, Grab took a multi-channel approach to raising drivers’ awareness and prevention efforts in line with the directions of health authorities. Also, Grab has launched several campaigns to protect the health of drivers and safety of the community, supporting the government’s fight against COVID-19. GrabFood has introduced “contactless delivery” to ensure hygiene and the health of customers during the COVID-19 crisis. Grab has also launched GrabMart, a grocery service on its app in Ho Chi Minh City. GrabMart is implemented in light of the government’s push for online shopping, providing safety options for local people amid the spreading pandemic. In addition, Grab fully comprehends the difficulties as well as the risks that drivers are exposed to and might expose themselves to during the outbreak. Thus, the company has teamed up with top-notch experts to make posters and leaflets about COVID-19 prevention measures for drivers and customers…. Read full this story

