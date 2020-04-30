Nation Gov’t relaxes licensing regulation for face mask exports The Saigon Times Thursday, Apr 30, 2020,13:11 (GMT+7) Gov’t relaxes licensing regulation for face mask exportsThe Saigon Times An employee works on a surgical face mask production line. The prime minister has approved a proposal to ease the licensing rule for surgical face mask exports – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – The prime minister has approved a proposal to ease the licensing rule for surgical face mask exports but has asked the relevant agencies to monitor export volumes closely. The Government on April 29 issued Resolution 60 on the export of surgical face masks while Covid-19 infection prevention and control measures are in place, the local media reported. Under the resolution, the licensing regulation for face mask exports in the Government’s Resolution 20 issued on February 28 will be eliminated. Given the development of Covid-19—the disease caused by the coronavirus—and the domestic demand for surgical face masks, the Ministry of Health was told to make a report for the prime minister to decide on suitable measures for the management of face masks and ensure an adequate supply for the local market. The prime minister assigned the Ministry of Industry and Trade to publicize the list of… Read full this story

