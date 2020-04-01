Government yet to consider lockdown of major cities: PM

Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc at the meeting The meeting focused plans, scenarios and response to emergency cases related to COVID-19 nationwide, as well as social security policies to support those affected by the pandemic. The Government leader said the country is now only at the pre-emergency stage, and the enforcement of social distancing at present stops at persuading and urging the people to voluntarily and fully follow measures to protect themselves and their families, he said. About epidemic response scenarios, the PM requested more drastic actions to protect the lives and health of the people. He laid emphasis on the importance of social security, especially for the poor and the unemployed. This issue will also be tabled at the Government’s regular April meeting on April 1 morning. Source: VNA

