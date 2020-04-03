Gov’t issues instructions on implementation of stay-at-home order

Health workers and law enforcement in Hải Dương Province’s Vĩnh Hoà Commune check the temperature and make a list of all entries into the communes on April 3. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — The Government Office late Friday issued a document detailing the instructions on the implementation of Prime Minister’s Directive 16 regarding a 14-day nationwide stay-at-home order and social distancing measures starting April 1 to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic. The directive, which the Government insisted does not constitute a stringent lockdown given that the number of cases in the country remains quite modest, has caused quite a lot of confusion among the public and even local authorities about the scope and intensity of the restrictions to be implemented. Today’s instruction document noted that “a number of the directive’s contents have not been fully understood and uniformly implemented,” referring to surfacing reports of a number of provinces and cities across the country taking the order a step too far, setting up checkpoints at their gateway and imposing a ban on travel to and from their jurisdiction. Factories and production units, traffic and construction sites, and organisations supplying essential goods and services – food, medicine, oil and gas, utility, energy, etc…. Read full this story

