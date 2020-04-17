Stock Market Global stock market surge spurs Vietnam shares The Saigon Times Friday, Apr 17, 2020,18:02 (GMT+7) Global stock market surge spurs Vietnam sharesThe Saigon Times Investors monitor share prices at Military Bank Securities Company. The VN-Index rose to near 790 points on April 17 – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – Domestic stocks jumped today, April 17, buoyed by global stock market rallies and encouraging signs of the fight against the novel coronavirus. According to vietstock.vn, Wall Street rallied as investors were seeing signs of progress in the coronavirus combat. A number of seriously ill Covid-19 patients are responding positively to remdesivir, an experimental drug being developed by Gilead Sciences Inc, an American biotechnology company that focuses on antiviral drugs. On the U.S. market, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 0.14% against the previous day and the S&P 500 added 0.58%. The Nasdaq Composite also edged 139.19 points, or 1.66%, higher. In Vietnam, the Ministry of Health reported no new Covid-19 cases this morning, keeping the country’s cumulative number of confirmed cases at 268. Of whom, 177 have recovered and been released from hospitals and none has died from the virus. Closing today’s session, the VN-Index of the Hochiminh Stock Exchange soared 8.9 points, or 1.14%, versus… Read full this story

