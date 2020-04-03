The article titled “How Vietnam is winning its ‘war’ on coronavirus” from the German Broadcaster Deutsche Welle (DW) said that when the disease was still confined to China and had not yet spread globally, the Vietnamese Government immediately took drastic measures to prevent the disease from spreading. The article cites an example when all of the people in Son Loi commune, Binh Xuyen district, Vinh Phuc province, were quarantined to prevent the spread of the coronavirus in early February. According to the article, the Vietnamese Government also thoroughly checked and monitored those who tested positive for coronavirus and their relatives. All of them were also placed under strict travel restrictions. The article stresses that anyone who enters Vietnam from pandemic-affected countries is quarantined for 14 days. It also mentions how schools across the country have been closed since the beginning of February, while the military has actively mobilized forces and vehicles to prevent the spread of Covid-19 pandemic. Photo for illustration The article reminded readers of Vietnamese Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc’s instructions in asking all agencies, industries, and provincial and municipal People’s Committees to control the disease. “This is evidence that expresses the spirit of solidarity among Vietnamese people… Read full this story

Global media hails Vietnam’s success in COVID-19 fight have 297 words, post on en.qdnd.vn at April 3, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.