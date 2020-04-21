Generali has concocted a support initiative for customers affected by the current health pandemic The Italian-based group posted an operating result of €5.2 billion ($5.7 billion), up 6.9 per cent on-year, with profit hitting €2.7 billion ($2.97 billion), an on-year 15.7 per cent jump, plus excellent capital position with solvency ratio at 224 per cent, and dividend increasing by 6.7 per cent to €0.96 ($1.05) per share. The results demonstrated Generali’s technical excellence and its solid capital position, despite a deterioration in macro-economic conditions and a continuing scenario of low interest rates. “Generali closed 2019 with the best operating result in its history and with an excellent capital position, consolidating its role as a global leader in the industry. This set of results confirm that we are fully on track to meet all the targets of the Generali 2021 strategic plan,” said Philippe Donnet, Generali Group CEO. “Our performance in 2019 and the progress we have made towards the targets of the strategic plan also put us in a strong position to face the rapidly-evolving situation caused by the global COVID-19 outbreak around the world. Our key priority is to safeguard the health and wellbeing of our employees while guaranteeing… Read full this story

Generali growth buoyed by record fiscal year in 2019 have 192 words, post on www.vir.com.vn at April 21, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.