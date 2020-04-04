GDP and Viettel launch new social network

This social network allows users to access information on the implementation of the Party’s policies and guidelines and the State’s laws. The social network was jointly developed by the Central Committee’s Commission for Information and Education and the Military Industry-Telecoms Group (Viettel). The network is made for officers, non-commissioned officers, soldiers, workers and staff who are working at agencies and units under the GDP. Accordingly, this social network allows users to access information on the implementation of the Party’s policies and guidelines and the State’s laws, the country’s socio-economic development achievements, regional and global situations and the army’s missions. Translated by Lam Anh

