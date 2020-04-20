G20 Health Ministers Meeting: Việt Nam deploys war-like symbolism in fighting COVID-19

A medical worker takes a blood sample for COVID-19 testing in Hà Nội’s Long Biên Fruit wholesale market. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — The Government of Việt Nam appeals for national unity and has deployed war-like symbolism in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, Deputy Health Minister Trương Quốc Cường said at an online meeting of G20 Health Ministers held on Sunday. Sharing the country’s experiences in fighting the pandemic, Cường said that Việt Nam had been applying four key strategies, including prevention, early detection, isolation and treatment. It engaged local authorities to direct and mobilise all resources on site including commands, forces, means and logistics. “Rather than embark on mass testing, Việt Nam has focused on isolating infected people and tracking down their second and third-hand contacts,” Cường said, adding that measures to prevent the transmission from abroad were implemented early while local authorities kept identifying and controlling the transmission effectively within the country. Measures have been taken to manage, control and limit the spread of the disease, such as early isolation for suspected cases, mass testing for everyone coming from affected areas and epicentres, as well as social distancing. “We have actively collaborated with multi-sectoral partners to improve testing, research, investigation and… Read full this story

