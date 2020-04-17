International Froome taking advantage of Tour delay, says Ineos boss Brailsford The Saigon Times Friday, Apr 17, 2020,17:37 (GMT+7) Froome taking advantage of Tour delay, says Ineos boss BrailsfordThe Saigon Times Team Ineos’ Chris Froome – PHOTO: REUTERS PARIS (REUTERS) – The two-month delay to the Tour de France has given Chris Froome the opportunity to make up the training time he lost while recovering from a horrific crash last year, Team Ineos manager Dave Brailsford has said. The Tour de France had been scheduled to start on June 27 but was pushed back to August 29 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Froome, 34, spent more than three weeks in hospital after breaking his neck, femur, elbow, hip and ribs in a high-speed crash while training for the Criterium du Dauphin in June. The Briton returned to racing in February but was nowhere near peak condition and there were doubts whether he had enough time to get in shape for the gruelling 23-day race. “The one thing about Chris is wow, the guy can train,” Brailsford told the Times. “What he’s doing in his man cave over there — in the gym in the morning, on the turbo, the hours he is putting in… Read full this story
