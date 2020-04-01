Freshly launched Alpha City sets new standards of luxury living

According to Alpha King, this is one of the leading projects which will be built in the most modern style to ensure metropolitan living, working, and leisure. Located at a golden location of District 1, apart from high-end facilities and unique architecture inspired by Vietnamese culture, Alpha City is a high-end property project which helps improve the living and working standards of its future residents. The launching ceremony of Alpha City The complex consists of a 35-storey Grade A office building named Alpha Town and two, 49- and 40-storey buildings reserved for high-end apartments under the Alpha Hill brand, and an 8-storey Alpha Mall trade centre. Alpha Hill is a gentle combination of modern styles and art, but carries distinct traditional characteristics. The complex’s design was derived from the Vietnamese traditional dress, the Ao dai and the street art of Ho Chi Minh City. Located right at the golden triangle of Tran Hung Dao, Pham Ngu Lao, and Nguyen Thai Hoc Street, this project will bring residents and tenants a luxury space fully kitted out with premium equipment and facilities. Also at the event, Alpha King officially announced the launching of the sales of apartments at Alpha Hill. Around 400… Read full this story

