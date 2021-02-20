Nation Former OceanBank chairman gets extra 10 years in jail The Saigon Times Tuesday, Apr 28, 2020,18:20 (GMT+7) Former OceanBank chairman gets extra 10 years in jailThe Saigon Times Former chairman of OceanBank Ha Van Tham at court – PHOTO: VNA HCMC – The People’s Court of Hanoi sentenced former chairman of Ocean Commercial Bank (OceanBank) Ha Van Tham to 10 years in prison on charges of breaking accounting regulations, causing serious consequences, at a trial today, April 28. Between 2010 and 2014, at the instruction of Tham, OceanBank paid more than VND1.576 trillion in extracontractual interest sums to some 51,000 individuals and 392 organizations that deposited money at the bank. To compensate for the money, Tham instructed Le Thi Thu Thuy, then-deputy general director of OceanBank, to coordinate with the bank’s public relations and accounting departments to create fake contracts with 19 partners, resulting in losses of more than VND106 billion for OceanBank. This was Tham’s third trial. He was earlier sentenced to 15 years in prison on charges of breaking lending rules with serious consequences and life imprisonment on charges of abusing power and deliberately infringing State regulations on economic management, causing serious consequences. The total sentence for Tham is life imprisonment…. Read full this story

