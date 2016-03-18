The Korea Times of the Republic of Korea has recently run an article citing regulations stipulated in international law to prove that the U-shaped line claimed by China in the East Sea is not China’s baseline. The article, which was published on March 16 under the title “U-shaped line is not China’s baseline”, said China has never given any explanation for the legality of the line under the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS 1982), which has also been ratified by China. The way to determine the claimed U-shaped line does not follow the methods to outline the baseline prescribed in the UNCLOS 1982, including a normal baseline (article 5), straight baseline (article 7) and island baseline (article 47). Therefore, the provisions of the Chinese baselines violate two fundamental principles that is a violation of the territorial sovereignty of Vietnam and also a violation of the provisions of the UNCLOS 1982 about making a baseline, it concluded. The article also presented historical foundations affirming Vietnam’s sovereignty over Hoang Sa (Paracel) and Truong Sa (Spratly) archipelagoes. Over the past three centuries, Vietnam has continuously protected and enforced its sovereignty over the islands in line with international…

Foreign media criticize China’s int’l law violations in East Sea have 309 words, post on at March 18, 2016. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.