Foreign insurers need at least 2 billion USD in assets

(For illustration only) New rules now require foreign insurers to have at least 2 billion USD worth of assets to set up business in Viet Nam. It was one of a series of conditions laid out for foreign insurers by the Government in Decree No. 45, released on March 27. The move was drawn up to protect the rights of customers. Other safeguards include, all firms must hold operating licenses in their home countries and have 10 years of experience as an insurer and brokers need to prove they have been profitable for at least three years before applying for a license in Viet Nam. A minimum 600 billion VND is required for insurers to operate in life insurance. Insurers, which apply for non-life operations and brokerage, need to have at least 300 billion VND or four billion VND, respectively, according to the new rules. The new framework also requires that within 60 days after receiving licenses for operations, insurers will have to open deposit accounts at a commercial bank in Viet Nam. The deposits are set to be equal to two percent of their legal investment. A hedge fund against risks for clients is now also a compulsory condition… Read full this story

