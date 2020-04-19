VN has no new cases of coronavirus to report on Saturday eveningCOVID-19 figures in Việt Nam as of 6pm April 18Online training should be promoted: MinistryTravel industry demands coronavirus supportVietnamese stranded in Italy return home Medical workers test samples taken from citizens in Hà Nội for COVID-19 on Saturday. — VNA/VNS Photo HÀ NỘI — Việt Nam has detected no new cases of COVID-19 for three consecutive days, the National Steering Committee on COVID-19 Prevention and Control announced on Sunday morning. That means the total number of people who have contracted coronavirus in the country remains at 268, with 201 of those making a full recovery. Currently, there are 67 patients in hospital with coronavirus. Of those, 14 have recorded one negative test and six have twice tested negative. There are 62,998 people currently in quarantine nationwide, with 279 people monitored at hospitals, 11,338 people at health centres or other establishments and 51,381 people are self-quarantined at home. — VNS
- Terrible, bloody day in New York City proves that battle to get guns off streets never ends
- Stingl: Since 1994, this couple has enjoyed more than 250 consecutive days of Summerfest
- Less than 20 new cases of Ebola last week: U.N.
- 20 new cases of swine flu confirmed in New York City, brings total to 28
- Should we be concerned about swine flu? Two new cases pop up in California
- Battle won in war on cancer: New cases declined for first time
- Holy promotions, Batman! Free Comic Book Day hits New York this Saturday
- Sarah Palin spends day in New York, meets with world leaders
- Memorial Day in New York: Veterans salute their own on the Intrepid while others hit the beach
- '08 memories get shredded as 'Good Riddance Day' hits New York
For the third consecutive day, VN has no new cases of COVID-19 have 276 words, post on vietnamnews.vn at April 19, 2020. This is cached page on VietMaz. If you want remove this page, please contact us.